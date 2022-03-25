Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells 10,561 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 68 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,726.12.

On Monday, March 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $219,995.01.

On Friday, March 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $223,983.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $274,625.52.

On Monday, March 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $273,216.84.

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $273,082.68.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $294,279.96.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Delek US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

