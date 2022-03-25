Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $137,711.16 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Brett Jenkins sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $137,711.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brett Jenkins sold 4,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total transaction of $744,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $189.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.11 and a 1-year high of $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.