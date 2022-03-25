Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 2,625 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

