Insider Selling: TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Director Sells $713,676.76 in Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $478.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
