Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24.

On Thursday, January 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56.

Walmart stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,438,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 117.6% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

