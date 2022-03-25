Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.