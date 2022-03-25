Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,000.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $1,429,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.