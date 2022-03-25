International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.36. 215,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,574. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

