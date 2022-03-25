International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.95) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 194.50 ($2.56).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 135.82 ($1.79) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 219 ($2.88). The firm has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

