Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $580.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $580.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $465.63 on Monday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.07 and a 200-day moving average of $568.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.