Inverse Finance (INV) Price Hits $313.02 on Top Exchanges

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $313.02 or 0.00712265 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

