Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 198,192 shares.The stock last traded at $78.62 and had previously closed at $78.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

