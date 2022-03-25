Invesco Asia Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.60 (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IAT opened at GBX 343.68 ($4.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. Invesco Asia Trust has a one year low of GBX 298 ($3.92) and a one year high of GBX 402 ($5.29). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 344.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 350.29. The stock has a market cap of £229.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20.

In other Invesco Asia Trust news, insider Myriam Madden purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £5,160 ($6,793.05).

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

