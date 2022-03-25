Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 31,800.0% in March

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 31,800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 160,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PYZ traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,567. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

