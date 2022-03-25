Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Shares Down 3.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.10 and last traded at $95.10. 6,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 4,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07.

