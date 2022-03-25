Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Ciaran Whelan Sells 619,816 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £2,844,955.44 ($3,745,333.65).
LON:INVP opened at GBX 481.70 ($6.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 428.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 378.49. Investec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.49).
About Investec Group (Get Rating)
