Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Ciaran Whelan Sells 619,816 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £2,844,955.44 ($3,745,333.65).

LON:INVP opened at GBX 481.70 ($6.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 428.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 378.49. Investec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.49).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

