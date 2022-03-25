Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (KPLUY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: KPLUY):

3/17/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €17.10 ($18.79) to €25.00 ($27.47).

3/15/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to €17.30 ($19.01).

1/24/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of KPLUY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

