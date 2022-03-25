Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,664 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,387% compared to the typical daily volume of 268 call options.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

Shares of RCUS opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

