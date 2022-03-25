INVO Bioscience (INVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $30.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.80. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVO shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group began coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INVO Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

