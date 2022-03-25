IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $184.30 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IQVIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in IQVIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.