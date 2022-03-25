Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

