iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 134,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 9,962,343 shares.The stock last traded at $106.31 and had previously closed at $106.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

