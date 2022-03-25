iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

