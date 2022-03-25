iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:USXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 60,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

