iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 750.3% from the February 28th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 105,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,689. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
