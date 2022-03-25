iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 750.3% from the February 28th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 105,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,689. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,122,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after buying an additional 3,849,852 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,656,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,277,000 after buying an additional 2,075,595 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.