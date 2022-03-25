iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 779,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $11,588,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.09. 429,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,040,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

