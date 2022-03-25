iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:IMCV)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

IMCV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $70.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000.

