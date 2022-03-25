iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,360 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,488,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,480,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 534.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 98,857 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,098,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,897,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.