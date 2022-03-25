iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of IBB opened at $130.03 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

