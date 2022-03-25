iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $35.86 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $39.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

