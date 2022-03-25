iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.888 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.11. The stock had a trading volume of 667,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.16. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $128.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

