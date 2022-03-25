iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.71. 2,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $386.02 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

