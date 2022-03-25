iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 212.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.