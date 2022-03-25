Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.83

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $9.89. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 310,187 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISLE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,053,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 375,734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 785.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 353,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 255,233 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

