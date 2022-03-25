IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 82,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,387,691 shares.The stock last traded at $16.23 and had previously closed at $16.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,366 shares of company stock valued at $953,200. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

