J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

JDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.82).

Shares of LON:JDW traded up GBX 9.38 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 800.38 ($10.54). The stock had a trading volume of 104,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,943. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 712.50 ($9.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 856.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 930.06.

In other news, insider Ben Whitley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.93), for a total value of £9,060 ($11,927.33).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

