J Kenneth Thompson Sells 2,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $497,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Kenneth Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $251.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.20. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

