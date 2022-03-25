J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 211 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 119,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

