J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.46. 131,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $120.81. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $162.04.

