J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,145. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

