J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 49,881 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $164.74. 85,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $227.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.34 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

