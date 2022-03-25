J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $3.73 Million in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

IYG traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,407. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $166.22 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.21.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

