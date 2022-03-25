J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period.

EFAV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,495 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95.

