J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,845. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.

