J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 87,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 93,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,032. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

