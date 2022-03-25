J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.61. The stock had a trading volume of 87,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,852. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

