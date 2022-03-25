J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,840,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 514,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,351,000 after buying an additional 33,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.59. 128,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $84.66 and a one year high of $106.97.

