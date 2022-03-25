J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $10.11 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after acquiring an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,584,000 after acquiring an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,942 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

