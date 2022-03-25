J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $20.56 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 245,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,561,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after purchasing an additional 712,505 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,415,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,820. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

