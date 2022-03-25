J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $4.30 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.85. 1,106,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,173,936. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.